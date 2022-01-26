Genoa – Only cases of Omicron variant in Liguria. Only in the Asl 1 Imperia there are still some cases of Delta variant. In the latest study carried out by the national center of Saint martin 46 Omicron and 2 Delta cases were sequenced. The results were immediately reported to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The Genoese laboratory, directed by Professor Giancarlo Icardi, single referent for Liguria of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, analyzes the swabs indicated by all the centers of the five Ligurian ASLs. The sequencing is carried out at the Monobloc and coordinated by the specialists Bianca Bruzzone and Andrea Orsi.

The virus changes but the hygiene rules that oppose its spread do not change: “A correct respiratory etiquette remains fundamental – explains Icardi – and the proof we have with other microorganisms. The face mask, the correct disposal of disposable handkerchiefs and above all hand hygiene are our best opportunities “. The director of Hygiene repeats what he had declared last week in an interview with Secolo XIX.” The truce is near, to mid-February cases will collapse e at the end of March we will be out of the pandemic“.

School and quarantines, ASL 3 activates a dedicated toll-free number

The Genoese ASL 3 launches, from tomorrow, a new Infocovid toll-free number dedicated to the service for schools and quarantines. Calling the number 800.811.187 and by typing option “1” it will be possible to activate direct contact with a team of dedicated operators who will collect the reports of families who require specific intervention from the prevention department. The goal, explains the health company in a note, is “to promptly resolve the critical issues related to the quarantine measures of the school path for parents who have children at home. As part of the phone call, school information will be collected. and of the school referent, the reason for the report and the parent’s references. The data will therefore be made simultaneously available to the prevention department for verification and resolution “. The toll-free number is active from Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, from 9 to 15. The operators assigned to support and guide the other problems related to the covid will be reachable through the same number, by typing the option “2”.