Genoa – The new “Prenoto Salute” service starts on Friday 29 July (prenotosalute.regione.liguria.it), a new online platform created by Liguria Digitale to book exams and medical visits. The service will be active from 7 pm, with the possibility for citizens to initially book diagnostics and radiological examinations, which make up a large part of health services – they make up about 40% of bookings made at the Unified Booking Center (CUP). .

This start, explains the Region, will be completed thanks to two other release phases (laboratory tests and first specialist visits) in the following months, thus reaching 100% of the services currently bookable by the citizen through CUP. Prenoto Salute is an additional service that is added to the traditional channels (CUP toll-free number, Asl counters, pharmacies, general practitioners’ offices) which will always allow you to book visits and exams. “To guarantee a complete service to citizens who want to use the new online booking system – explains the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – we asked Liguria Digitale to strengthen telephone assistance to support Prenoto Salute. Who needs advice and qualified opinions can be addressed not only to their GP, but also to pharmacy professionals and call center operators. allow other citizens waiting to take advantage of health services in a timely manner “.