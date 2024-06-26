Liguria investigation, the investigating judge: “For Spinelli, money for parties is leverage to obtain favors.” The request to revoke house arrest was rejected

For Aldo Spinelli, the port entrepreneur who has been under house arrest for corruption since May 7, the disbursements “of financing to parties are an economic lever to obtain favors”. The judge for preliminary investigations Paola Faggioni wrote this in the order with which she rejected the request to revoke house arrest. According to the investigating judge, the risk of repetition of the crime is still concrete and current. The investigation also involves the governor of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, also under house arrest. “In some cases – we read in the ordinance – Spinelli was explicit in linking the financing to the release of the desired measure (“now 2 per thousand… everything else later”). In other cases, he found a way to “remember ” to Toti the imminence of the elections or the importance of the financing, inducing him to explicitly ask for the contribution, thus being ready to respond with the request for intervention in his favor, making it clear that the financing was conceived as an economic lever to obtain favorable measures and certainly not as an act of generosity”. The elderly entrepreneur, again according to the judge, “did not hesitate to openly demonstrate the systematic nature of the use of such a corruptive mechanism”.

The investigations later revealed that at a meeting between Toti and the former president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio Gentlemen, the two would have placed their cell phones in a jacket placed at a distance. For the investigators it would have been done to avoid being intercepted, for Toti’s lawyer Stefano Savi the jacket would have been “placed in the next chair just so as not to sit on it and wrinkle it”.