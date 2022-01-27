The push at the beginning of the year has stopped and the Region is at the bottom of the rankings on the booster doses

Genoa – The boost to the vaccine given by the vaccination obligation for over 50s seems to have faded after the rush to the first doses at the beginning of January. According to Alisa, the number of subjects over 50 “who have not received any dose of vaccine and who are not currently booked in the diary to receive it” is approximately 74,770.