Genoa – Another day of attention throughout Liguria for the effects of the arrival of the perturbation that hit Liguria in recent days with strong south-west winds, rain and snow. Arpal’s notice relating to is confirmed today as well storm surges, taken the day before yesterday: valid for the whole morning. The damage from the waves is already being counted, from west to east (as indicated below). The situation will improve, albeit slowly, in the afternoon, starting from the west.

Forecasts: “A low-pressure circulation remains, albeit in a drier context in Liguria: large clearings in the Centre-West with cloudy skies, while in the Levante weak scattered showers are still possible, even with snow in the interior”, reads the website of Arpal regarding today.

For tomorrow, Thursday 19 January, “the shift of the axis of the trough over central Italy will drive a north-eastern flow over Liguria leading to variable cloudiness with possible isolated rainfall over La Spezia in the first part of the day”, say the Arpal forecasters. Minimum temperatures will increase, maximum temperatures will decrease. The winds will blow from the northern quadrants, moderate to strong in the morning in attenuation. The sea: decreasing from very rough to rough starting from the central sector.

Damage in Ventimiglia

Last night’s violent storm destroyed part of the pedestrian path next to the cycle path on the Ventimiglia seafront. The cantilevered cycle-pedestrian promenade was inaugurated on 28 February 2022. The new stretch extends for almost a kilometre, from the Varaldo seafront to the height of via Dante.

Problems in Sestri Levante

In Sestri Levante, as reported on the Municipality’s Facebook page, via Queirolo and the Descalzo seafront are closed to traffic. “Also pay attention to Riva Trigoso due to the high level of the Petronio always due to the storm – we still read on social networks – Administrators, firefighters and municipal staff are present on site”.