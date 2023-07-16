Genoa – The Regional Council, on the proposal of the Councilor for Health Angelo Gratarola, has ordered the update of the resolution on the ceiling for the clients of general practitioners with hourly activities of 24 hours a week which passes as follows from 850 to 1000 patients. “The chronic shortage of general practitioners is evident in our territory as in the rest of the country. And so Liguria has implemented the changes ordered by the state which raise the ceiling for patients”, explains the president Giovanni Toti.

“It is a measure to try to stem the almost chronic shortage of general practitioners – adds councilor Gratarola – The Covid emergency has accelerated a process that was already underway: the shortage of personnel is manifested in some areas, especially internal ones, which are without coverage. All measures to curb this phenomenon are welcome until the system is back below danger levels in a few years. In the meantime, the Liguria Region continues its training activity with specific training courses in General Medicine and has trained over 90 doctors since the beginning of the year”.

The legislative decree establishes that it is necessary to exercise the activity of general practitioner within the National Health Service the possession of a specific training diploma in General Medicinethe certificate is obtained after a three-year course, reserved for graduates in Medicine and surgery, qualified to practice the profession, organized by the Regions.