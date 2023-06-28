Genoa – Anticyclone Scipio begins to yield. From Thursday 29 June the clouds will return and from the afternoon it could rain in western Liguria. But it will in any case be a day of waiting, before the arrival of a more important perturbation. Friday will be a day characterized by strong instability: intense showers and even storms could already occur in the morning both in our region and in Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna.

Precipitation will tend to move during the day from the North-West to the North-East and the central regions: in this disturbed context the Anticyclone Scipio will retreat in a hurry towards North Africa, and will let the thermometer drop everywhere from north to south, even if in the south there will be ample sunny moments.

The weather projection for the weekend still indicates possible rain, especially on Saturday morning.

Summer will return on Sunday with long phases of sunny days even if not too hot.

Forecasts in Liguria (by Arpal forecasters)

FORECAST: Local night-time instability in the interior West due to the entry of humid air from the Po Valley. In the morning cloudy passages at times consistent, from the central hours instability on the reliefs with possible thunderstorms in local extension to the coast.

TEMPERATURES: maximum locally increasing on the coast, decreasing in the interior.

VENTS: moderate from NNE to Ponente in rot. from the southern quadrants, breezes elsewhere.

SEA: smooth, locally rough especially in the east due to long waves from the south-west.

HUMIDITY: on average values.

NOTICES CIVIL PROTECTION: low probability of strong storms.

FORECAST: Cloudy over the Centre-West in the morning with possible rain showers especially over the Imperiese and Po valley slopes due to a return of humid air from ENE. Subsequent clearing but in an unstable context, possible new showers or afternoon thunderstorms on the reliefs.

TEMPERATURES: mostly stationary.

WINDS: weak/moderate northerly in the morning, prevailing breezes in the afternoon.

SEA: smooth.

HUMIDITY: on average values.

CIVIL PROTECTION REPORTS: none.