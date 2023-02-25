Genoa – Arpal has issued ayellow alert for snow in Liguria for the Po valley slopes: starting from 3 pm tomorrow Sunday 26 February on those of Ponente, zone D and from 6 pm on those of Levante, zone E, both until midnight on 26 February.

Also issued was a weather warning for strong northern gale wind, with forecasts of gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour throughout the region for the days of Sunday 26 and Monday 27 February. Ordinances n.09/2016 and n.60/2016 will enter into force in Genoa tomorrow: prohibition of transit on the elevated road for two-wheeled vehicles, tarpaulins and vans; gardens, parks and cemeteries will be closed to the public.

As Arpal underlines “the call of humid currents will cause snowfall in the inland areas of the region from tomorrow afternoon, Sunday 26 February, affecting in particular the Ponente (inland of A) the Po slopes (D and E where , moreover, motorway routes pass through) and the Levante (inland of C). Dusting will be possible in the internal areas of the central sector (zone B) while, close to the coast, the strong winds may carry some flakes in particular on the Savona area and on the Ponente of the province of Genoa will continue until the first part of Monday 27 February, with further assessments tomorrow morning”.