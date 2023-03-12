Sun and spring temperatures: Sunday was characterized by stable weather a large part of central-northern Italy and Sardinia, while the middle Adriatic and the extreme south were lapped by currents which gave rise to local rains and isolated thunderstorms.

The climate will remain spring-like in the next few hours – observe the meteorologists of Meteo Expert -, despite the influx of colder air towards the Po valley and on the eastern sector of the peninsula; strong Mistral winds attenuating on the main islands and on the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Monday 13 March in the morning mainly sunny weather, especially in the central-southern regions where a serene or at least slightly cloudy sky will prevail due to the passage of thin veils. Increasing clouds, on the other hand, in the North-West and sometimes dense fog in the North-East.

During the further afternoon increase in cloudiness in the North West with up to cloudy skies and some drizzle arriving on Liguria. From the evening scattered rains in the north-western regions extending during the night to the north-eastern and north-western Tuscany; during the night locally intense phenomena and with the risk of thunderstorms in Liguria. In the Alps, snow above 1,700-2,000 meters. Minimum temperatures generally drop. Maximum temperatures on the rise in the North East, central Adriatic regions and in the South, slightly down in Liguria and southeast of Sicily: mild climate with values ​​around 14-16 degrees in the North, mostly between 15 and 18 degrees in the Centre-South with peaks of 19-20 in Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily. Gradually intensifying winds, from the south, on the central-northern seas and around Sardinia; moderate Tramontana winds between Canale d’Otranto and the Ionian Sea. Seas: wave motion increasing on the Ligurian Sea, on the upper Adriatic, on the upper Tyrrhenian Sea and on the seas around Sardinia; the South seas are also a little moved; the other basins are generally not moved.