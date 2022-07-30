Genoa – Slight increase for Covid hospitalized in Liguria. Today there are 468 hospitalized patients, 5 more than yesterday. Of these 7 are in intensive care, two fewer than yesterday. The new cases of Coronavirus registered in the last 24 hours in the region are 1,605 compared to 1486 molecular tests and 6746 antigenic swabs.

The total of positive cases saw a decline of 409 units in the last 24 hours. In Liguria, there were also 6 deaths on the last day, all aged between 72 and 91 years. The total number of deaths in Liguria since the beginning of the pandemic is 5437.

The data in Italy

There are 49,571 new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, down from 54,088 infections yesterday and with a decreasing positivity rate. These are the data from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Saturday 30 July. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 21,002,773. There were 121 deaths from Covid on the last day for a total of 172,003 victims. In the last 24 hours, 86,714 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out. The positivity rate is 17.1%.

The data in the other regions

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1,364 infections from Covid-19 have been recorded. In detail: 211 positivities were found on 2,135 molecular swabs, while another 1,153 emerged from 5,390 rapid antigenic tests carried out. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Region in its daily bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 5 deaths have been recorded: 4 in Trieste and 1 in Udine. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 291 positive patients hospitalized in other departments. In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region is equal to 878.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia are a total of 452,550, while the deaths are 5,253.

Veneto

The new positive cases of Covid in Veneto in the last 24 hours and 5 deaths are +5868. It emerges from the updated data on infections. In total, 91642 cases are currently positive in the region.

Emilia Romagna

Another 4,130 coronavirus infections in Emilia-Romagna out of 16,846 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, while there is a decline in hospitalizations: six fewer in intensive care (43), nine fewer in the other Covid departments (1,695). Active cases drop to 61,160 (-5,172), 97.2% in home isolation. The healed are 9,291 more and there are 11 deaths, all over 75.

Tuscany

In Tuscany there are 1,336,457 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,629 more than yesterday. The new cases have an average age of around 50 years. 1,878 molecular swabs and 14,052 rapid antigenic swabs were performed: of these 16.5% were positive (74.5% for the first diagnoses). Unfortunately there are another 14 deaths. The decline in hospitalized patients continues: they are 707, 10 less than yesterday, of which 27 in intensive care, 3 less than yesterday.

Abruzzo

Today in Abruzzo 1,868 new positives, 1,607 molecular swabs and 7,695 antigen tests performed, 4 deceased (of which 1 dating back to the past few days), 454,650 cured (+1,377), 47,598 currently positive (+487) of which 280 hospitalized in the area medical (+7) and 10 in intensive care (unchanged). The new positives are resident in the provinces of L’Aquila (274), Chieti (551), Pescara (497), Teramo (392), outside the region (56), under investigation (98).

Campania

In Campania the rate of positivity and hospitalizations is decreasing, both in intensive care and in ordinary wards. The new positives are 4,535 out of a total of 24,498 tests, for a rate of 18.51 compared to 19.38 yesterday. The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care is decreasing, from 26 to 22, and in the ordinary wards, from 652 to 642. Seven new victims

Puglia

There are 3,905 new cases of contagion from Covid identified in the last 24 hours in Puglia on 21,181 tests for an incidence of 18.4%. There are three registered deaths. The new cases were detected in the provinces of Bari (1,119), Bat (245), Brindisi (391), Foggia (503), Lecce (885), Taranto (664). Other 80 people who tested positive in Puglia are resident outside the region, while the province to which they belong to another 18 cases is not known. Of the 56,520 people currently positive, 506 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 487) and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 19)

Sardinia

New decline in Covid infections and only one death – a man from the province of Nuoro – in Sardinia, where in the latest bulletin there are 1,184 positive cases (- 405), of which 1,070 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 6,043 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate of 19.5%. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 15 (-1), those in the medical area are 175 (+4); 33,802 are the cases of home isolation