Liguria Investigation, Signorini’s Ex Reveals Where the Money for Monte Carlo Came From

Paul Gentlemenone of the main accused in the investigation that also involved the governor of Liguria Giovanni Allremains in prison. The request to move to the house arrest, the judges rejected the request of the former president of the port of Genoa and former CEO of Iren. Signorini has been imprisoned in Marassi since May 7. The Review Court rejected the request because the solutions identified for house arrest – a house with Genoa made available by a relative or another Aosta from his brother – did not appear to the judges to be sufficiently reassuring regarding the risk of evidential pollution. According to what emerges from the provision, however, if Signorini finds another housing solution he will be able to leave.

The path that the lawyers will take will therefore be that of submit a new application to the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office and in this case back to the Review Court to find an alternative solution, probably that of proposing i under house arrest in Signorini’s home in RomeWhere ex-wife lives. But in the meantime, the statements made during the interrogation by his team make the situation even more complicated for Signorini. Ex Girlfriend.

“He asked me – Signorini’s ex tells the prosecutors and La Stampa reports it – to do a bank transfer of 13 thousand euros to pay for the catering daughter’s wedding and me returned the sum in cash. I honestly couldn’t understand why she hadn’t credited the sum to my current account and how she got all that cash.” The investigators insist on the bank transfer that Signorini asked her to make to pay for the catering for her daughter, after she had previously she had asked Spinelli for 15 thousand eurosthe port entrepreneur under house arrest, for the same reason. And they believe that the cash then given to the woman were actually Spinelli’sand that Signorini had used her for mask the operation. “She told me that (Spinelli, ed.) – continues Signorini’s ex – has one suites for all year round at the Hotel de Paris in Montecarlowhere he hosts friends like Paul and offers him the stay… pays for the massages and pays for the girls he brings there beautician, hairdresser and cosmetic surgeon“.