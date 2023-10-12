Liguria, the moralizer Sansa and the investigation involving his wife: circumvention of an incompetent person

After the scandal that broke out on Genoa parties based on drugs and prostitutesthe first to raise his voice and ask for the resignation of Flatthe Northern League vice president involved in the scandal but not investigated, was the leader of the left opposition: the journalist Ferruccio Sansa. The councilor thundered: “He must resign immediately“. But there also emerges – we read in La Verità – an investigation that touches him precisely, because he is involved wife: the lawyer Maria Valeria Valerio, together with a friar, Achille Boccia. For their relationships with an old woman and the moves on the victim’s money and propertiesthey would both have been reported for cincompetence of the incompetentand in August they were also their bank accounts seized by the Genoa Prosecutor’s Office. They were also both subjected to the precautionary measure of disqualification from the profession (the lawyer) and the obligation to sign (the friar).

The two, – continues La Verità – according to the accusations, would have “abused the elderly victim’s state of infirmity and mental deficiencyalready a civil invalid, suffering from cognitive deterioration (the “dementia”), as well as glaucoma due to hearing loss, polyarthrosis and depressive syndrome”. Sansa’s lawyer wife and the friar would have convinced the elderly woman that “her support administrator did not protect her, interfering in all his interpersonal relationships and interfacing with notary banks”. For the investigating judge they would have induced the offended party to “carry out acts of disposition prejudicial to her and others”. Among other things there are two life insurance policies of €450 thousand and €100 thousand of which the friar would become the beneficiary, following the death of the old woman. “Both operations authorized by the guardianship judge.” But the two would also have tried to get life insurance policies worth €265,000 each. A suspicious round of money that led the Prosecutor’s Office to request the seizure of the bank accounts.

