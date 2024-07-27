“We need a civic candidate who unites the entire coalition and not a political candidate. Surely after eight years of government it shouldn’t be difficult to find one”

“I repeat it once again: I am not available to run.” Speaking clearly and unequivocally to Affaritaliani.it And Edward Rixileader of the League in Liguria and vice-minister of Transport and Infrastructure, who categorically excludes his candidacy in the early regional elections in Liguria following the resignation of Giovanni Toti.

According to Rixi, “after what happened, we need a civic candidate who unites the entire coalition and not a political candidate. Surely after eight years of government it shouldn’t be difficult to find one. The Center-Right should reunite as soon as possible and find a civic candidate, otherwise we will lose the region”.

Marco Bucci? “Absolutely not. Not only for health reasons, but also because he is mayor of Genoa and must conclude his mandate. We cannot afford to lose the leadership of the city of Genoa”, concludes Rixi.

