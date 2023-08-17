Genoa – Temperatures rising in Liguria, but not too much. The trend concerns the weekend when the African anticyclone Nero will expand between western Europe and the central-western Mediterranean.
The Ministry of Health has issued a green dot for today, August 17, and tomorrow. Instead, it will be yellow on Saturday 19 (the third level on a scale of 4).
The situation in summary in Italy
“Italy – according to the forecasts of the Italian Meteo Center – will be affected by thermal anomalies of up to 6-8 degrees, up to the start of next week. Peaks of 40 degrees are not excluded in the inland areas of the Centre-South, Islands major, and in the Po Valley. For today, the weather conditions are stationary, due to the persistence of a vast high pressure field located in the Mediterranean basin. Some afternoon thunderstorms are reported in the northern regions, but in a decidedly stable context. rain on the Alps and the Apennines”.
Forecasts in Liguria
FORECAST: Serene or partly cloudy sky along the coast due to the transit of fog or
high clouds, unstable on hills and inland areas in the afternoon with possible blocks
heat showers or thunderstorms
TEMPERATURES: the minimums are increasing, the maximums are stationary or slightly increasing
WINDS: variable in the morning, weak southern then, local breezes
SEA: smooth or almost calm
HUMIDITY: on average values
NOTICES CIVIL PROTECTION: physiological discomfort due to heat
FORECAST: Stable and sunny day with clear skies over the whole region
TEMPERATURES: the minimums stationary, the maximums are increasing
VENTS: weak from the south, north from the evening
SEA: smooth
HUMIDITY: on medium-low values
NOTICES CIVIL PROTECTION: physiological discomfort due to heat
