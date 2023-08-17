Genoa – Temperatures rising in Liguria, but not too much. The trend concerns the weekend when the African anticyclone Nero will expand between western Europe and the central-western Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Health has issued a green dot for today, August 17, and tomorrow. Instead, it will be yellow on Saturday 19 (the third level on a scale of 4).

The situation in summary in Italy

“Italy – according to the forecasts of the Italian Meteo Center – will be affected by thermal anomalies of up to 6-8 degrees, up to the start of next week. Peaks of 40 degrees are not excluded in the inland areas of the Centre-South, Islands major, and in the Po Valley. For today, the weather conditions are stationary, due to the persistence of a vast high pressure field located in the Mediterranean basin. Some afternoon thunderstorms are reported in the northern regions, but in a decidedly stable context. rain on the Alps and the Apennines”.

Forecasts in Liguria

FORECAST: Serene or partly cloudy sky along the coast due to the transit of fog or

high clouds, unstable on hills and inland areas in the afternoon with possible blocks

heat showers or thunderstorms

TEMPERATURES: the minimums are increasing, the maximums are stationary or slightly increasing

WINDS: variable in the morning, weak southern then, local breezes

SEA: smooth or almost calm

HUMIDITY: on average values

NOTICES CIVIL PROTECTION: physiological discomfort due to heat

FORECAST: Stable and sunny day with clear skies over the whole region

TEMPERATURES: the minimums stationary, the maximums are increasing

VENTS: weak from the south, north from the evening

SEA: smooth

HUMIDITY: on medium-low values

NOTICES CIVIL PROTECTION: physiological discomfort due to heat