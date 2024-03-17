In sport, geography rules, and Liguria is perhaps not ideal for running: few spaces, busy roads, few stretches of flat land. On the other hand, the strip of land that borders the sea, especially where the cycle paths have been laid out, is a pleasure for the legs and the eyes. And the hinterland is ideal for those who love to try their hand at climbing in the midst of nature. And this type of experience is winning over more and more athletes, as confirmed by the data and rumors collected in these pages

Claudio Paglieri, Carlo Actis

6 minute read