Genoa – “There are two months left until the regional elections. It would be preferable to choose a candidate before the vote. For this reason, since no one seems to have decided, I’ll try to put it this way: my candidate is Andrea Orlando”. He wrote this in a long post on social media Ferruccio Sansa stressing that “the Liguria elections will be a sort of ‘holy war’ in which we will have to decide between two opposing visions of institutions and politics: one, ours, which wants to serve the interests of the citizens. The other, Toti’s, which serves the interests of those who finance it. On one side a government proposal, on the other a system of power”.

July 18th, remember Sansa “there was a big demonstration launched by us. It was an important seed that we must not let fall. It was proof that Liguria matters. Enough waiting. Enough wasting time. For me, the candidate for the elections will be Andrea Orlando. Orlando is appreciated by all the parties in the coalition. He was a good minister. He is a man who knows and respects the institutions. He is a politician who did not get on yachts to deal with the Spinellis”.