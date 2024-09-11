Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini, Antonio Tajani and Maurizio Lupi announce that the center-right candidate for the Presidency of the Liguria Region is Marco Bucci, current Mayor of Genoa.

“Marco Bucci is the right person to give continuity to the growth of Liguria carried out in recent years thanks to the excellent work of the center-right. Bucci has proven, in the field, to be an excellent administrator. He was one of the protagonists of that ‘Genoa model’ that allowed the wound of the Morandi bridge to be healed in record time and the new San Giorgio bridge to be built, he has carried out major infrastructure works, he has invested in the specificities of the territory and he has taken care of redeveloping the suburbs of Genoa. We are convinced that the citizens of Liguria will appreciate his administrative and political skills and support the path of change started by the center-right. We thank Mayor Bucci for having accepted this new, extraordinary challenge. A choice that once again demonstrates his love for his land”, declare Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini, Antonio Tajani and Maurizio Lupi.