Genoa – “Once again Angelo Vaccarezza, regional councilor former Toti List and now Forza Italia, has puffed out its chest and worn the Liguria Region sash to ‘commemorate’ the Republicans killed, according to the post-fascist vulgate, on Monte Manfrei, in the Savona area. As witnesses, historians and researchers have confirmed, the alleged massacre of 200 Republicans by unidentified partisan groups, immediately after the Liberation, is a lie. The testimony of the teacher from Sassello Fausta Siri Scasso is authoritative in this sense, who says: “I was there and I saw it with these eyes and now I am telling you the things with this mouth. There was no massacre on Monte Manfrei”.

This is how the ANPI comments on the photo posted on social media by regional councilor Angelo Vaccarezza who went this morning, with the institutional band of the Liguria Region, to Mount Manfrei where, according to the fascist narrative, a massacre of 200 marines of the San Marco was carried out by the partisans. A massacre that according to historians, witnesses and even recovered documents of the social republic never happened. “No one denies pity for the dead – writes the Anpi -, but wearing the sash of the Liguria region and honoring those who defended Mussolini and the atrocities committed by those who sided with him, offends the history of those who even in this land gave their lives to allow, even the charlatans, to express themselves. The obvious question is whether Vaccarezza, to go and commemorate what does not exist, uses not only the sash of the Region, but also the funds of the Region, already deeply tried by a management that only for generosity can be defined as questionable – concludes the partisans’ association -. But do the other forces of the majority of which he is still a part agree? If not, with what courage can you sit in the room dedicated to Sandro Pertini (the regional council room. ed.)?”.