Liguria, regional councilor Marco Scajola: “European white race at risk of extinction”. The opposition: “Speak like Orban”

It took a few days to obtain the video evidence, but now the controversy – and the 'supremacist without knowing it' joke given the well-known relationship – is mounting fiercely over a sentence uttered last week in the regional council by the councilor of construction industry in Liguria, Marco Scajola, Claudio's nephew, former minister and current mayor of Imperia. Speaking to give the council's opinion regarding a motion on the shortage of accommodation for long-term rentals, Scajola, in the course of his reasoning on the costs that larger families have to bear, said: “we are truly at risk of extinction, as say many experts, who say that the so-called white European race is at risk of extinction. And it most likely will be. Because, in my opinion, stronger national policies are missing and we need to encourage them.” The sentence had gone almost unnoticed. The leader of the Democratic Party, Luca Garibaldi, had tried to immediately ask for an account in the chamber, in the middle of another question, but Scajola had rejected the accusations, stating that the dem had misunderstood. But here's the video, unequivocal. “Words are important – the minority group leaders say speaking to the agency Dire tutti – Scajola's statements are unacceptable, with tones and methods that mimic theories of ethnic substitution. Scajola first denied having said what he said and, after a week, he wasn't even able to correct his aim. If he can't do it, at least let Toti do it, since it's unsustainable to hear the 'white race' council being talked about in the chamber.” And again Garibaldi: “Either Scajola doesn't know the value of what he says, and it's a problem, or he knows it, and it's even worse. He should shiver over what it means and over the imaginaries of ethnic substitution that the right of Orban”. Furthermore, for the dem, “Scajola adds a new declination to the one for which his family is known: that of the white supremacist without his knowledge”.



00:42