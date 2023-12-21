Genoa – The climate of non-belligerence on the last day dedicated to the discussion of the budget maneuver of the Liguria Region, to honor the memory of the councilor Sauro Manucci who suddenly passed away yesterday evening, does not seem to apply among the ranks of the minority of the Liguria Regional Council. If the debate between the two wings of the chamber is practically absent in the chamber, as well as between the government and the opposition, giving rise to a session that is much quicker than expected and confusing because unillustrated measures are often voted on, on social media things are different. He is the Giallorossi advisor and former gubernatorial candidate, Ferruccio Sansato light the fuse with a post in which he lashes out against all the other opposition groups, accusing them of not having voted for a suppressive amendment to the council's proposal to allow theintramural activity of medical managers in the public sector even within private structures.

“Giovanni Toti has decided to dismantle public healthcare – attacks Sansa – the final blow? Allow public medical managers to serve in private facilities. Maybe the very ones who financed the electoral campaign of Toti's centre-right. The Sansa List has presented an amendment to eliminate this obscurity. Surprise: look at what the rest of the centre-left voted for, i.e. the Democratic Party, the Five Star Movement, Action and Shared Line. They abstained on our amendment in favor of public health. Yellow rating. I did not believe my eyes. The only ones in favor of Roberto Centi's amendment were us”. The Action councillor, Pippo Rossetti, had actually asked to change the vote from abstention to favour. However, the amendment would not have passed if the centre-right voted against it.

But the controversy has now served its purpose and the response from the M5S group leader arrives shortly, Fabio Tosi. “We are forced to deny the declarations reported by Ferruccio Sansa in his latest social post, on the proposal regarding the intramoenia activity aimed at reducing the waiting lists, in which he accused the other minority forces of having abstained – he always writes on Facebook – false: we all voted against, as we should. We consider this type of behavior unacceptable and inadmissible from the colleague, who we hope will delete the offending post and recognize his mistake”.

In reality, it seems to be the Five Star Movement that made the mistake because it posted a photo of the vote on the council's provision, voted unanimously and against by the entire minority, and not of the suppressive amendment to it, proposed by Sansa. The remote clash, symptomatic of a climate that is no longer unitary within the opposition, with Sansa himself long removed from any collaboration with the other parties, also seems like a showdown of some skirmishes that took place yesterday. When during the session dedicated to budget reports, the minority group leaders met with the governor Giovanni Toti to agree on the approval of some amendments, leaving Sansa himself out. That he would have refused any negotiation, but he didn't like that his opposition colleagues didn't even try to involve him.

There is more. In the corridors of the Regional Council it is said that Sansa himself, passing in front of the room in which the confrontation was taking place, distinctly heard the voice of councilor Rossetti ironically invoking his name. At that point the former gubernatorial candidate would have entered the room, asking Toti to explain why he had not been invited too.

“I compare myself with everyone who asks me,” the governor reportedly replied. Who, however, in his replies in the courtroom, at the end of the day, had then attacked Sansa himself, although not mentioning him by name. After the skirmish at the sidelines of the Council, Sansa returned to the courtroom yesterday to collect his things and leave the session before the conclusion. Today the new episode, so far exclusively social.