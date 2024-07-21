Genoa – The protocol for the administration of drugs at school, signed by the Liguria Region, Alisa and the Regional School Office, was approved on Friday 19 July by the Regional Council. “The objective – explains the Health Councillor Angelo Gratarola – is to ensure assistance to students who need to take medications during school hoursin order to protect their right to education, health and well-being within the school structure. This protocol therefore aims to satisfy the need to act synergistically with all the operators involved, through the definition of a clear organization, the structuring of a timely and homogeneous path that allows the optimization of the care throughout the Ligurian territory in nursery, primary, lower and upper secondary schools.

For some time now, the Ligurian Health Authorities and the Hospital Authorities have been committed to guaranteeing a support in managing treatment and emergency situations in the school setting. At the same time, Patient Associations can represent an operational resource in management and awareness-raising”. The administration of drugs will be carried out on the basis of specific certifications issued by the competent ASL service or by an accredited structure or by a specialist centre and must not require the possession of specialist knowledge of a healthcare nature.