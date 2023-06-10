Genoa – The appointment is, as always, in via San Benedetto: hence the great parade of Liguria Pride, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people, will move today at 4pm, to finish in Piazza De Ferrari, after having crossed the city center along a 4km route. Special guest of the event, in support of the rights of the lgbtqia+ community, will be Carlotta Vagnoli, writer, transfeminist activist, social disseminator, who deals, among other things, with issues such as gender violence, patriarchal stereotypes and language.

The theme that runs through this year’s Liguria Pride is that of bodies and the participation of over ten floats is expected. From Via San Benedetto the procession will travel along via Andrea Doria, piazza Acquaverde, via Balbi, piazza della Nunziata, largo della Zecca, the Giuseppe Garibaldi gallery, piazza Portello, the Nino Bixio gallery, piazza Corvetto, via Santi Giacomo e Filippo, via Serra, via de Amicis, via Fiume, via XX Settembre, with arrival in piazza de Ferrari, where the Liguria Pride float will be transformed into a stage, right in front of Palazzo Ducale. Yesterday the CGIL of Genoa and Liguria and the Community of San Benedetto al Porto also announced their participation in the parade, which will be present with the truck of rights “to reaffirm the need to protect individual freedoms on which our country suffers from situations of backwardness”.

After the conclusion of the procession, the day and week of Liguria Pride will end with a series of musical events at the Village in the Luzzati Gardens and, outside the Village, in piazzale Luigi Durand de la Penne, in the Porto Antico area.