Genoa – “Liguria, the beautiful summer”. It is the claim chosen by the Region to promote the next season, with a series of communication campaigns, a rich program of events and initiatives spread throughout the territory, from west to east.

Three events are planned for July and will be repeated in each of the four provinces: a concert organized with the radios of the Mediaset group (in addition to the one already scheduled for Radio 105, on 30 June in Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa, in conjunction with the Grand Finale of the Ocean Race), a show by the Teatro della Tosse in homage to William Shakespeare and a cultural event organized by Treccani, each dedicated to a word.

Three too promotion campaigns which will start in August: the second episode of the spot shot by Fausto Brizzi on the theme of Christopher Columbus, with Maurizio Lastrico and Alice Arcuri, whose first act was staged at the Sanremo Festival; “Eyes of Liguria”, nine ten-second videos designed for social networks and starring young people of Ligurian origin or linked to the territory, who will also land at international airports; a campaign dedicated to the nine regional parks and the Cinque Terre National Park, aimed in particular at children and families, with an animated mascot for each park, each representing a naturalistic element.

“Liguria is preparing to experience a new summer of great events – comments the president and councilor for culture of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti – the calendar we are presenting today talks about events of all types, distributed throughout the territory, from west to east, from the coast to the hinterland, capable of being attractive for everyone, from young people to adults, from lovers of culture and theater to those of music and entertainment. A program that is the mirror of our region, a land capable of meeting everyone’s needs and desires thanks to its variety of landscapes, riches, ideas and opportunities”.

Furthermore, adds the president, “we want to continue working for the promotion of our territory, a commitment that has resulted extraordinary results from the tourist point of viewwith years that, after the Covid emergency, saw record after record break: 2023, from this point of view, promises to be another year to remember, with the numbers from January to mid-April speaking of a +23 % of presences in the area”.

For the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, “the ‘beautiful summer’ heralds a season of great events and initiatives throughout the region, the result of a shared planning. The Grand Finale of the Ocean Race it will be the most eagerly awaited event of these months, the first major appointment to be held in the developing areas of the Waterfront, theater of the arrival of the most challenging regatta in the whole world. We will be able to show internationally the great work we are carrying out for the future of Genoa, but always with an eye to culture and traditions. Also for this year we want to arrive at a transversal tourist offer at 360 degrees: let’s get ready for a great summer where our city will be a great protagonist”.

The program of “Liguria, the beautiful summer”

In detail, the events of July in the metropolitan city of Genoa will be: on July 22 in Rapallo the concert with Radio 101, on July 1 in Castiglione Chiavarese the theatrical show and on July 10 in Arenzano the deepening with Treccani.

In the province of Savona: in Savona on 6 and 7 July the concerts with Radio 101, on the 16th in Castelvecchio di Rocca Barbena the theatrical show, on the 14th in Pietra Ligure the deepening with Treccani.

In the province of Imperia: in Imperia on July 15th the concert with Radio Montecarlo, on the 23rd in Civezza the theatrical show, on the 28th in Dolceacqua the deepening with Treccani.

In the province of La Spezia: in La Spezia on 29 July the concert with Radio Montecarlo, on the 8th in Arcola the theater show, on the 18th in Portovenere the deepening with Treccani.

Furthermore, on 28 and 29 July, more music in Sanremo with the Rds Summer Festival. Tastes of summer also in the first weeks of June: on the 2nd, on the occasion of the Republic Day, Genoa will be the scene of a great Risorgimento-themed treasure hunt, which will be followed by a show set up by the Teatro Carlo Felice and the delivery to Tullio Solenghi of the Cross of San Giorgio. From 1st to 4th June space for Slow Fish, while on 10th June, on the occasion of the reopening of the entire section of the Casella train, the “Festa dei Comuni del trainino” with cultural and food and wine events: in Sant’Olcese there will be the longest salami in the world, in Serrà Riccò the market of flavors, in Casella music in the square, historical re-enactments and an expo of the valleys.