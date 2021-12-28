Genoa – There are 79 regional trains that will be canceled in Liguria due to Covid quarantines for Wednesday 29 (in one case the cancellation refers to 30 December). Due to the worsening of the infections and the inevitable repercussions on the organization of the service, Trenitalia had to reshape the offer of regional trains. In the evening, the company guaranteed that all canceled journeys will be guaranteed by replacement buses.

On the Trenitalia website, the lists of the affected trains that have been canceled or affected by route changes have been published, divided by region of competence.

