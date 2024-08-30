Liguria, it seemed made for Orlando. Then Patuanelli on “La Piazza” called everything into question: “With Renzi? Not even dead”

Once again the stage of “The Square” Of Business to Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi), confirms himself as the needle in the balance of politics. The words spoken yesterday by Stefano Patuanelli of the M5s reopen the question on the common candidacy of the broad field for the Liguria Regionthe vote will be in two months and the definitive yes is still missing, there seemed to have been progress on Andrea Orlandobut to win the former minister would need a broad coalition. Patuanelli on the stage in Ceglie was categorical: “With Renzi? Not even dead”. A phrase that has made the rounds in all the main Italian newspapers, strongly highlighted on The Evening Courier. Clear words that freeze hopes for a joint candidacy with Pd, Avs and Iv. Elly Thin he downplayed the alleged tensions within the CSX: “Our only opponent is the government“, underlined the secretary of the Democratic Party.

The agreement, however – reports Il Corriere della Sera – is not yet closed. This was reiterated by the same Orlando: “No, it’s not done“. Even though, after a summit between representatives of the PD and the M5S with the territorial representatives, the will of Giuseppe’s party emerged Count to converge, taking Luca’s name off the table Pirondini. Nowhere like in Liguria is the factor Cricket risks making the M5S implode. In Liguria, in fact, Nicola Morra has already made it known that he also wants to run, who in the field of the disappointed 5 Stars – continues Il Corriere – could fish, giving life to a internal competition which is announced as the mother of all battles between the two souls of the Movement.

In any case from Pd there is talk of “positive glimmers” for the solution Orlando. The unknown remains Renzi. Raffaella Paita on L’aria che tira on La7 he remarked as “Orlando can win if the coalition is broadwith the contribution of a reform center. But the words of Patuanelli to “The Square“represent a cold shower for Renzi’s hopes of entering the broader field.