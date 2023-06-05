Genoa – «If Easter is like this, what do we do in the summer?» Flavio Briatore had asked for it two months ago controversial in a direct Instagram made directly from a queue on the Autofiori towards the border with France. A dig to point out how an inadequate infrastructure system makes it very difficult to do tourism.

Yeah, what do we do in the summer? Yesterday, in the first practically summer bridge of 2023, the answer could sound like this: “We do nothing, and we go crazy”. In fact, if good morning starts in the morning, there’s no reason to be happy. The day of the first great counter-exodus was foreseen by a red dot for the motorways and in the end it went even worse than expected. Fire red, incandescent. The tail snake that in the two stretches of the Liguria motorway, the Autofiori and the A12, both in the direction of Genoa and Northern Italy, slowed down and at times paralyzed traffic, it is well known and it was expected with the extended weekend (click here for yesterday’s report). But what was surprising and in some ways represents a dramatic novelty is that from the very first hours on the Autofiori di Savona, the increasingly congested section, there were already 11 km of queues at 9.35 in the morning. Even before starting the day at the beach that tourists normally exploit at least until lunchtime before setting off for home, the highways were already collapsing.

The web portals that monitor the situation in real time reported 11 km between Albenga and Finale which then became 12 around 11. It means that not even the so-called “smart starts”that is, the attempt to avoid traffic jams by opting for journeys in apparently safer and less popular time slots – precisely early in the morning or very late in the evening – this time they were enough.

It is an alarming fact that thickens dark clouds on the Ligurian summer horizon because from next week there will also be schools closed and this represents the beginning of real summer with many tourists and more and more traffic. So what will be done? What solutions will be adopted to avoid this bad postcard? At the moment no proposal has been received.

Incentivising public transport, especially trains, would be the simplest idea, but the overwhelming power of private cars seems unassailable and in a region like ours, with no spaces, a surplus of cars means suffocating. The day was dramatic on the motorways but, as always, the chaos also spread to the Aurelia as many tourists tried to get around the traffic jams by taking stretches of “normal” road. The effect, almost always, was nil also because the many construction sites – such as for example the alternating one-way between Capo Noli and Varigotti – added inconvenience to inconvenience.

The worst moment was recorded in the early afternoon on the Autofiori when at one point 23 km of queue was reported between Albenga/Borghetto and Savona, another 7 between the border with France and Bordighera and another 4 between Imperia Est and Andora (more delays between Varazze and the A10/A26 Trafori junction, towards Genoa).

On the A26 from Genova Voltri towards Piedmont there were queues and slowdowns up to Ovada. Obviously the same queues also on the A12 in eastern Liguria, between Tigullio and Recco up to Genoa and the connection with the motorway for Milan. The situation on the A6 Turin-Savona is less chaotic for which they feared other traffic jams and instead the traffic was basically flowing. In the evening the picture improved but traffic continued to be slowed down between Finale Ligure and Savona (10 km reported) and between Arenzano and Voltri.