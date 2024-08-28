Liguria, no agreement on Orlando’s candidacy. Pirondini advances for the Csx

The weekend of the October 27-28 is getting closer and closer, but both the left and the right have not yet resolved their doubts about the candidate President for the region Liguria. It’s about that armchair left by Giovanni All after the corruption investigation. The vote is in two months and time is running out, but for different reasons the two sides can’t decide. The parties that make up the majority are undecided on three names. Ilaria Cablea loyal supporter of Toti who remains in pole position, but the other two civic candidates should not be overlooked, they are – reports Il Corriere della Sera – the entrepreneur Beppe Coast and the shipowner Stefano Messina. In the centre-left, however, the situation seems to be even more tangled and uncertain. It is not only the choice of the candidatebut also the internal battle in the M5s Between Count And Cricket and the decision on Matteo Renziinclude or exclude him from the coalition.

For the centre-left – continues Il Corriere – Andrea has run Orlando but the 5 Star Movement has put one of their own exponents against him, Luca Pirondini. “And it is not a flag candidacy” they let it be known from the Movement, where they reiterate their no to Matteo’s entry Renzi in the coalition. So it’s a stalemate. An inevitable situation, after the fight between Giuseppe Conte and Beppe Grillo. The founder of the M5s, as is known, is from Genoa, and is in Liguria which could give the former prime minister a hard time. This explains Conte’s uncertainties in that region and the fibrillations of the Movement. But Andrea Orlando he’s tired of waiting. The Democratic Party representative would like the centre-left parties, starting with his own, to decide quickly.

On the phone with secretary Elly ThinOrlando repeats almost every day that it is necessary “speed up the times“. But yesterday evening a disconsolate Orlando confided to his loyalists: “That’s enough now, I’m taking some time to reflect. It’s right that the coalition can evaluate without embarrassment the 5 Star proposal of Pirondini and its aggregating capacity. The centre-right will not give us gifts and we must count on our ability to build a convincing proposal”. It is unlikely that the centre-left will reach a decision before next week, even if Thin And Count they should talk in a few days to find a solution. In the meantime, Matteo Renzi waits.