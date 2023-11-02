Genoa – Thunderstorms in Liguria. The alert issued by Arpal is level orange – the maximum for this type of phenomena – on the Levant of the region (details below). The weather will improve on Friday and get even worse on Saturday.

The alert notice: times and places

***for the codes A,B,C,D,E of the areas of Liguria refer to the map above or the legend below

For zones A and B (small and medium basins), yellow from 6am to 9pm

For zone C:

–for small basins in zone C, orange from 8am to 9pm, then yellow again from 9pm to midnight

–for medium basins, orange from 8am to midnight

–for large basins, it will be yellow from 6 to 10, then orange from 10 to midnight

For zone D: no alert

For zone E:

–for small basins in zone E, orange from 8am to 9pm, then yellow again from 9pm to midnight

–for medium basins, orange from 8am to midnight

–for large basins, orange from 10am to midnight

**We remind you of the zoning of the regional territory:

A: Along the coast from Ventimiglia to Noli, the entire province of Imperia, the Centa valley

B: Along the coast from Spotorno to Camogli including Val Polcevera and Alta Val Bisagno

C: Along the coast from Portofino to the border with Tuscany, the entire province of La Spezia, Val Fontanabuona and Valle Sturla

D: Valle Stura and the Savona hinterland up to Val Bormida

E: Valle Scrivia, Val d’Aveto and Val Trebbia

The alert map

The painting

Strong and organized thunderstorms expected. Thunderstorms in the Levant may also be persistent. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected, with cumulative rainfall reaching high levels. In the Center and the Levant, the current conditions of saturation and the outflows of the watercourses maintain very high reactivity of the entire hydrographic network which will respond to the expected rainfall with new significant increases in hydrometric levels in all basin classes. In particular in Levante the outflows will be associated with possible critical issues.

They may be associated with these phenomena strong gale force winds, even gusty, from the South West, and a marked increase in swell with rough seas. “From Thursday evening intense storms are therefore expected on all coasts, with a possible historic storm scenario in the Center and Levant on Friday,” we read in the Arpal bulletin.

Updates

Genoa, the commemoration ceremony for those fallen for the country at the Staglieno cemetery has been cancelled. Cemeteries closed on All Souls’ Day

In Genoa, the commemoration ceremony for those fallen for the country at the Staglieno cemetery, which was scheduled for the morning of Thursday 2 November, was cancelled. Also in the capital, the provisions of the Municipal Operations Center come into force in the event of a yellow alert:

– all construction sites and excavations in the riverbeds are closed, with a ban on pedestrian transit on the Passo Carlineo footbridge over the Chiaravagna torrent.

– prohibition of transit of motorcycles, curtainsider vehicles and vans on the flyover

– closure to the public of historic municipal gardens and parks

– closure to the public of all cemeteries in the territory of the Municipality of Genoa

– the closure of umbrellas and tarpaulins placed in dehors and open-air markets is required

– closure of public access to the sea and cliffs in the municipal area

Rezzoaglio, state road 586 reopened to alternate one-way traffic

State road 586 reopened on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 November, having been interrupted on Monday by a large landslide that fell onto the roadway, just before the town of Rezzoaglio. Alternating one-way transit is now regulated by a traffic light.

“The side to be made safe was vast but, thanks to the commitment of the many operators who have worked tirelessly in recent days to restore traffic, the reopening of the 586 was timely – comments the regional councilor for Soil Defense and Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone – Getting such an important connection for the Aveto Valley back into operation was a fundamental objective. As a Region we have remained in close contact with Mayor Roncoli, ready to intervene if necessary. Also in light of the orange alert that will be triggered tomorrow morning and which will also involve the Val d’Aveto, the Rezzoaglio landslide will be kept under close observation by Anas, which has guaranteed protection in the area and which will continue to work in the next few days to reach the as soon as possible upon the return of two-way traffic”.

From the first moments after the landslide was triggered, the technicians working in Rezzoaglio worked on two fronts: moving the landslide material onto the roadway and removing the material left hanging on the slope close to the road. The latter turned out to be more abundant than initially estimated and took longer than expected to be removed. Concrete geoblocks were placed to defend the roadway; A geological study is expected to be carried out in the next few days, before proceeding with the delivery of the works for the construction of a counterbank wall and the arrangement of the slope.

Forecasts

Thursday 2 November

SKY AND PHENOMENA: Unstable or disturbed weather, with light/moderate rain in the morning, and more widespread and intense showers or thunderstorms from late morning especially in the Centre-East.

WINDS: southern strengthening until stormy during the day.

SEA: increasing swell, initially with very rough sea, until rough with intense storm surge in the evening.

CIVIL PROTECTION NOTICE: An intense frontal passage brings marked instability and rainfall even with intensity up to heavy, locally very heavy with cumulations up to high in the Center and Levant. Probable organized showers or thunderstorms of strong intensity, even persistent in the CE areas. Thunderstorms may be associated with violent, even lasting gusts of stormy winds. Winds from the South, South-West up to strong gusts. Sea rising to rough, with even intense swells starting in the evening due to lengthening waves from the South-West.

Friday 3 November

CIVIL PROTECTION ALERT: Residual precipitation with isolated showers or thunderstorms at most moderate in the Levante in the early hours of the night. Winds from the South, South-West up to strong gusts. Sea rising to very rough, with even intense storm surges due to long South-West waves (period up to 10-12 seconds). The storm surges will persist on the coasts of the ABC areas throughout the day; slow decline in swell from late evening.

Schools in Tigullio

In Tigullio, in the event of an orange alert, almost all municipalities close schools. Confirmations in this sense have already arrived from Rapallo, Santa Margherita, Lavagna, Sestri Levante, Casarza Ligure.

In Chiavari, at present, reference is made to the municipal civil protection plan, for which only the complexes classified as at risk in the Rupinaro area are closed: Istituto Assarotti in viale Millo 4; via Castagnola numbers 2/4 11/15; via Santa Chiara civico 20, limited to the property adjacent to the Bacezza stream; Casa Marhesani in viale Millo 121. In these cases, teaching activities are suspended and the buildings are inaccessible even to non-teaching staff and administrative employees.

Schools open in Zoagli, Leivi, Carasco and Cogorno (in this case, with the exception of the “Dancing chicks” nursery). Carasco, another municipality that does not have an easy closure, meets the Coc at 5pm for the decision.

Since it is November 2nd, the closures of the cemeteries affect the masses for the anniversary of the deceased. The bishop of Chiavari, Monsignor Giampio Devasini, will celebrate it in the Cathedral, at 6pm. Mass at 6pm in the Basilica of Saints Gervasio and Protasio as regards Rapallo, at 3.30pm in the basilica of Piazza Caprera in Santa Margherita.

Schools closed in La Spezia

“Due to the ORANGE alert issued by Arpal – we read in a note signed by Mayor Peracchini – I have signed two ordinances to order, tomorrow, Thursday 2 November, the suspension of in-person teaching activities in the schools of each order and degree located in the municipal territory, including the university institutes and the Higher Technical Institutes, the G. Puccini conservatory and the professional training centers, and in the upper secondary schools throughout the province of La Spezia, the suspension of services for the childhood, including educational and recreational ones, the ban on people or vehicles in parks, public gardens, play areas and cemeteries, the suspension of the two tourist trains operating in the city streets, the ban on transit of people or vehicles in Via Beghi , Cozzani underpass, Terrazze area, Via Caselli, Via del Camposanto”.