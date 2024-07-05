Genoa – New official purchase for Forza Italia in Liguria. From today, the group in the Regional Council will also be able to count on the contribution of the lawyer from Ventimiglia Mabel Riolfo. Elected from the ranks of the League, Riolfo had abandoned the Carroccio in March to temporarily move to the mixed group.

The clue was revealed, shortly before a Press conference in Rome, which was also attended by the secretary and vice-premier Antonio Tajani, by the blue group leader of the Ligurian assembly, Claudio Muzio, who posted on social media a photo of himself with Riolfo and the Ligurian coordinator of Forza Italia, Carlo Bagnasco, in front of a giant poster of the party that once belonged to Silvio Berlusconi. And the same photo was also published by Riolfo.

For Forza Italia, which has no seats in the cabinet, this is the second purchase during the current legislatureafter the return of Angel Vaccarezzawho had left the Toti List of which he was group leader. The blue councilors, at this point, rise to three.

Tajani: “We are guarantors, the Council must move forward”

“In Liguria we are not in the council but we are in the majority – said Tajani – We follow carefully the events that have affected the Region, we are guarantors. We support the council, it must go forward” but it will be President Toti “to make his decisions”.