There is a “new team” in Italy today, different from that of the Davis triumph of 1976 and with a long future ahead of it. Adriano Panatta was emotional but also a little relieved after the victory of Sinner and his teammates. “I’ve taken a burden off myself,” said the former champion when captain Volandri raised the salad bowl for the second time in the history of Italian tennis. In Malaga, expectations were met, which doesn’t always happen in Davis: the strongest team won. And in this “new team” there is really a lot of Liguria. It may seem like a circumstantial phrase but it is absolutely not so.

One of the decisive players between the qualifiers in Bologna and the final in Malaga – the victory in the first match against Australia was decisive – is Matteo Arnaldi who was born and raised in Liguria. Sanremese doc, after winning the Italian Under 13 singles and doubles championships, continued his preparation between the federal center of Tirrenia and the Milan Tennis Academy. His family lives in Sanremo and on Sunday evening they were all together in front of the TV watching Matteo rejoice over a success that no one could have predicted just a year ago. «When we opened the Pigato Tennis Academy in Sanremo – says teacher Ugo Pigato, who followed Arnaldi for five years together with Filippo Sciolli – we created two hard courts, with the aim of helping young people grow in the best possible way. Matteo thus had the opportunity to try his hand at the red clay of Corso Matuzia on the Academy’s four courts, two in concrete and two in carpet. Throughout Italy we train almost exclusively on clay, so we don’t have the necessary preparation to face 70% of tournaments that are on fast surfaces. About ten years ago ours was the first school in Liguria.”





Arnaldi was therefore able to try all the surfaces, to become more versatile: «Matteo has always had an infinite passion for tennis – underlines Pigato, who then followed him for a year at the Milan Tennis Academy – even on the hottest days of the year. year, when others went to the beach he trained constantly.” Arnaldi also received compliments from the Genoa Tennis Club, with which he played many Serie A1 championships: «I would like to congratulate you for your magnificent performance which contributed to Davis’ victory – says the president Rodolfo Lercari – I wish you that this result may just be the beginning: the Genoa Tennis Club is your home, we are waiting for you.” When he can, Arnaldi returns to tread the fields where he grew up.



(reuters)

Also because in recent periods he has trained in Monte Carlo, increasingly the home of tennis, where Lorenzo Musetti has also moved since 2020. And the tennis player born in 2002 – Arnaldi was born in 2001 – who will become a father for the first time in March, is another player who trained on the courts of Liguria. Born in Carrara, at the age of 8 he moved to La Spezia where he continued his growth path first with Coach and Junior Tennis. Then he moved on to the courts of the Park Tennis Club in Genoa. Liguria is a bit like a second home for Musetti and the bond with the environment in which he grew up is still very strong. The 21-year-old is a member of Park and on some occasions you can even meet him at the club in via Zara. As happened last year, on December 21st, during the Christmas celebration. A moment in which Musetti met the young Ligurian tennis players who grew up trying to emulate him.

For teacher Benedetta Di Carlo, who saw Musetti grow up on the Junior Tennis courts of San Benedetto, the emotion is great: «Seeing him with the salad bowl in his hand was an emotion that I struggle to describe. I shed tears in rivers »she admits. The Davis Cup victory «rewrote the history of Italian sport» and gave a boost to the entire movement: «Thanks to them, people of all ages are approaching tennis. Lorenzo, his teammates, the technical staff and the captain deserve all the enthusiasm and love they are receiving.” On the other hand, Italy hadn’t brought home the cup for 47 years. «The satisfaction is great – reveals Musetti’s coach, Simone Tartarini – I have been training him since he was eight years old, he has an incredible talent. For the entire San Benedetto club it is a very prestigious victory. The victory will be good for the entire Italian movement. The boys were a team and this paid off, allowing them to reach the final and bring home a trophy that had been missing for decades.”



(reuters)

Obviously there is also great satisfaction at the Park where, in addition to Musetti, Simone Bolelli also plays, doubles player and veteran of Davis’ team who, however, did not take the field in this final phase. «We are very happy for this victory and proud of the presence of two yellow-blue players in the blue squad – says the president of Park Tennis Federico Ceppellini – Musetti and Bolelli brought their contribution in all phases of the Cup and, as recognized by all, they knew how building and cementing a supportive group together with his teammates which was the real secret of this success. We are waiting for them at the Park to celebrate together.” Bolelli himself, among other things, immediately after the awards ceremony wanted to greet another Ligurian tennis player, Fabio Fognini, another historic standard bearer of Park, protagonist of many matches in Davis but no longer taken into consideration by captain Volandri. Exclusion which, just before the Bologna qualifiers, generated a controversial back and forth between the Ligurian tennis player and the captain. After thanking his father, Bolelli sends a message to Fogna: «I would like to thank my brother Fognini, I spent fifteen years of Davis with him, a special thanks to him, today I saw that he won a Challenger, I wish him to return to his levels because he deserves it.” Fognini immediately responded via social media: «Thanks Kikk, everything will return to its place». A few hours later, in another post, this time responding to the message of a fan who had positively underlined the Ligurian tennis player’s like on a post by Jannik, Fognini responded thus: “ONLY (and not only) “the captain” didn’t wanted. Thank you”. It is difficult to understand who Fogna was referring to when he spoke again about his failure to summon him.

Also in the team, but not called up due to injury, was Matteo “The Hammer” Berrettini. «Next year I want to be there too and I want to raise the salad bowl» he said to Captain Volandri on the evening of the celebrations. So far, Berrettini’s adventure in Davis has not been successful but he too has fond memories of Genoa, where he received his first call-up to the national team in 2018 for the Italy-France match.



(reuters)

Then there is the Sinner chapter who, in addition to being an absolute champion, is the man of difficult choices. Among these is the farewell in February 2022 to the collaboration with Riccardo Piatti, coach who had followed him in the previous eight years. But Jannik made his first important life choice at 13 years old when he decided to leave Trentino, his home and his family to continue chasing his dream. In the summer of 2014 he moved to Liguria, to Bordighera, where the Piatti Tennis Center is located. It was Massimo Sartori who brought him to Liguria: «I had seen him in Ortisei, even then he had a very harmonious movement and fluidity when hitting the ball. You could see that he had potential. However, it wasn’t easy for a boy his age to leave his family and move from Alto Adige to western Liguria.” Sartori took Sinner to train with Piatti, first on the historic courts in the center of Bordighera, in via Stoppani, and subsequently at the Piatti Tennis Center in Due Strade. «Already as a boy – highlights Sartori – Jannik was humble, he was part of a family of workers».





In Bordighera, Sinner trained, went to school and, as happens with kids away from home, lived in an apartment in the city with his other classmates. It’s a bit impressive to watch a report from March 2019 when Jannik opens the doors of his house, shows his room (the school books are hidden under a box full of racket strings) and explains that he bought a machine on the Internet to string himself the rackets alone, to save a little. It seems like something very far away but just 4 years have passed. Many things have changed since that apartment in Bordighera in Malaga, yet Sinner still seems the same: a calm, lucid and rational boy who, together with his teammates, who have become an extended family over the years, has managed to bring Italy to the top of the world. —