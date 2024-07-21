Playing bocce is a pastime that many grandparents have tried to pass on to their grandchildren. In Liguria, where historic clubs and bocce clubs still exist, the sport is practiced during holidays in the countryside, especially in the summer. The turnover is certainly difficult, also because it is a discipline that has not (yet) managed to attract families. And yet, something is moving: the latest experiment is “beach bocce”, bocce on the sand, taking advantage of the beaches and not only. The results are coming

#Liguria #land #bowls #flight #petanque #long #miracle #clubs #challenge #enlist #young #people