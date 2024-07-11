Liguria Investigation, Toti Remains Under House Arrest. Request for Revocation Rejected

The President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti remains under house arrest. The Court of Appeal ruled this morning. The judges presided over by Massimo Cusatti have recognized the line of the Prosecutor’s Office that had hypothesized for the governor as if there was still a risk of tampering with evidence and repetition of the crime. Toti has been under house arrest in his villa in Ameglia in the La Spezia area since last May 7th as part of the maxi investigation conducted by the Guardia di Finanza for corruption.