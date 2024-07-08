Genoa Investigation, the Review Court reserves its decision on the revocation of Toti’s house arrest. The Prosecutor’s Office: “Danger of reiteration of the crime”

The hearing of the Review Court on the revocation of house arrest for the President of the Liguria Region has concluded in the Court of Genoa – suspended today – John Toti. The governor was arrested on May 7 on charges of corruption. The Prosecutor’s Office, explained his defense attorney Stefano Savi, remained firm in its position of not revoking the measure. The judges should rule on the matter within a couple of days. If, secondarily, the Review Court decides to mitigate the measure, with the obligation to reside in Ameglia or a ban on residing in Genoa, Toti would still remain suspended, as provided for by the Severino law.

Danger of repetition and need for more time to identify other subjects to interview. These are the arguments reiterated today by the Prosecutor’s Office at the hearing of the Review to decide on the revocation of house arrest for the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti. This was reported by the governor’s lawyer, Stefano Savi, at the end of the hearing that lasted almost two hours. Savi instead “reiterated the requests of the defense, arguing that the requirements to maintain the measure in place no longer exist or in any case could exist in a mitigated form and I also proposed some subordinates, which are the ban on staying in Genoa or the obligation to stay in Ameglia”. According to Savi, there was time to acquire documents and testimonies “and that Toti’s procedural attitude was exemplary. It is useless to ask for a prediction, now we wait”, added Savi.