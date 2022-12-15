Genoa – Ligurian emergency room in trouble between seasonal pathologies and Covid. The regional councilor for health, Angelo Gratarola, invites citizens not to go to hospital for chronic or non-urgent pathologies that can be followed up with their own doctor or through specialist visits. “In these difficult moments from a health point of view – says Gratarola – we need a concerted effort that sees citizens, health workers, the government of the region and the opposition forces, all united, each with their own role, to guarantee the better functioning of the regional health machine. It is therefore necessary to put aside belongings or claims, which although representing the natural instrument of constructive criticism between the parties, today do not appear useful to the cause”.



The commissioner explains, in fact, that “in our region, the extraordinary number of seasonal pathologies insists on an extremely elderly population and suffering from chronic diseases and therefore intrinsically fragile. All this sometimes leads to resorting to the emergency room even in situations for which it would be appropriate to speak to one’s family doctor. It should be remembered that overloading emergency rooms, even where the pathology can be managed easily at home, generates a series of problems for hospitals and for maintaining the emergency function”.

From the Region, therefore, a series of recommendations to citizens: “It is advisable to use the emergency rooms for acute problems that cannot be solved by the family doctor, by the pediatrician of free choice or by the doctors of continuity of care (former medical guard). In fact, the emergency room is not a structure suitable for treating chronic or non-urgent pathologies. As also highlighted by the ministerial indications, you should therefore not go to the emergency room if you find yourself in these situations: to avoid paying the ticket or for your own convenience; in the case of specialist visits, to avoid waiting lists; to obtain the compilation of prescriptions or certificates; to obtain clinical controls not motivated by urgent situations; to avoid calling your own doctor; to obtain benefits that could be provided through outpatient services”.