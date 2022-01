The threshold of 30% of beds occupied has been exceeded: 532 in the medical area. Swab Ordinance: One is enough, without confirmation of the molecular

Genoa – The threshold of 30% of beds in the medical area (not critical) has also been exceeded. On January 3, 532 were hospitalized, in addition to 46 people in intensive care. Twenty-one more in 24 hours. And there doesn’t seem to be much room for a sudden drop in hospital pressure.