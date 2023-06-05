Genoa – The arrest of super fugitive of the ‘Ndrangheta Pasquale Bonavota, included in the list of the most dangerous fugitives in Italy, but not only. Many operations carried out in the last twelve months by the carabinieri, both in the metropolitan area and in the national territory, which have made it possible to dismantle criminal associations operating throughout Italy with the issuance of dozens of pre-trial detention orders.

The activity of the specialized personnel of the Investigative Nucleus Operations Department, in addition to allowing the arrest of Bonavota, was decisive in fight against money laundering and self-laundering coming from illegal activities with the seizure of goods, properties, companies and current accounts for over four million euros. But great effort and attention have also been put by the military in the fight against sexual violence, abuse in the family and stalking which have led to arrests and complaints of the various perpetrators, guaranteeing the necessary support to the victims.

Successes those of the Arma that were remembered in the “Vittorio Veneto” barracks, headquarters of the “Liguria” Carabinieri Legion Command, which opened its doors to let the city participate in theannual foundation party. The 209th anniversary. In the presence of numerous civil, religious and military authorities, including the Prefect of Genoa Renato Franceschelli and Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, the commander of the Legion, General of Division Maurizio Ferla, reviewed the deployment.

The ceremony in the “Vittorio Veneto” barracks

After reading the message from the general commander of the Carabinieri, General Ferla highlighted how the Arma lives among the people, sharing their apprehensions and understanding even their most positive wishes and thanked carabinieri of every order and rank of the Carabinieri Legion “Liguria”. Some have been delivered awards to carabinieri of various orders and degrees who have distinguished themselves in service operations to combat crimes against property, drug trafficking, as well as in meritorious actions to rescue people in danger of life. In closing, three young sons of Carabinieri were awarded for scholastic merit.

Among the main operations carried out by the Provincial Command of Genoa with the direction of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, during the last year (June 2022 – May 2023), we mention: the “Trickster” investigation, with the issuance of European arrest warrants against a group of Polish citizens, perpetrators of scams on the elderly throughout northern Italy and in Europe; the arrests of the perpetrators of the murders Sergio Faveto, Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero, Marzia Bettino; “I Campi” investigation with 27 people arrested in the act of committing a crime or in execution of a precautionary custody order, and the recovery of 15 kilograms of various types of drugs and the recovery of 16,000 euros of proceeds from the illegal drug dealing activity, 60 complaints for undue receipt of citizenship income with illegal profits for 350,000 euros.