Genoa – Renewed and extended the exemptions from the regional car tax for 2023, for vehicles with a lower environmental impact. This was decided by the regional council, in the draft – discussed today – of the regional stability bill. The provisions will then land in the appropriate council commissions and, subsequently, in the regional council for voting. it was also the first board meeting attended by the new Councilor for Labour, Transport and Tourism, Augusto Sartori.

Amendments coming

“This is a first draft which will be followed by important amendments – comments the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – In the next few days the Council will amend the document with further measures both financial and for regulatory simplification. In the draft stability law for 2023, the Liguria Region renews and extends the exemptions from car tax for vehicles with a lower environmental impact. This is a decision that continues the eco-sustainability policies already adopted in previous years, which aim to iEncourage the renewal of resources at the regional level and continue in the direction of ever greater protection of the environment”. Vehicles registered in 2023 with a more eco-sustainable fuel system will be exempt from tax: petrol-electric, petrol-hydrogen, diesel-electric, petrol/LPG, petrol/methane, diesel/LPG, diesel/methane hybrid cars, as well as cars powered exclusively by LPG and methane. The exemption will be valid for three years and will cover, for the first time, also electric tricycles and quadricycles. The annual exemption for LNG-powered trucks is also launched for 2023.

Growing GDP: +3.5% on 2021

The Update Note to the Economic and Financial Document for the years 2023 – 2025 has the function of aligning the macroeconomic prospects on the basis of the trends and forecasts that emerge from the Update Note to the 2022 DEF. “The 2022 data – explains the president Toti – confirm the consolidation of GDP growth in Liguria, with + 3.5% on an annual basis, up from last April’s estimate, which called for a 2.2% year-on-year increase”. The draft law Provisions connected to the stability law for 2023 contains a series of provisions including regional support for the associated exercise of municipal functions (for which 100 thousand euros are allocated); a new regulation of the Regional Strategic Intervention Programs (PRIS) is also envisaged, defining in a more precise and detailed manner the types of infrastructural intervention and the protection measures for those affected by the construction of public works considered by the legislation, also extending them to commercial activities .