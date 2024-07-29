Genoa – An hour and a half of conversation to take stock of the political situation in Liguria. According to what we learn, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and the deputy Andrea Orlando, in pole position to run for the presidency of the Region, have addressed as a priority the situation of the region that has seen its economic and social fabric “frozen” since last May, when house arrest was imposed on governor Toti. However, the choice of the name of the candidate, they say from the Democratic Party, will be delegated to the coalition table which should meet this week, before the summer break of the Chambers, on August 7 or 8. Therefore, first the political project and, only at a later time, the center-left table will choose the name to deploy.

In the center-right, meanwhile, the odds are rising for a ‘civic’ to be deployed in Liguria, for the post-Toti challenge, at least on the Lega and Forza Italia side, while Fratelli d’Italia are keeping their cards close to their chest. A mister X, who however has not yet been identified and who must take charge of what remains an obstacle course for the center-right alliance, where the story of the accusations against the outgoing governor cannot fail to weigh heavily. The most popular names in these hours are those of Federico Delfino, rector of the University of Genoa, of Pietro Piciocchi, Deputy Mayor of Genoa and also that of the entrepreneur Beppe Costa. Today Matteo Salvini took off the table the name of Edoardo Rixi, one of the big names in the League, who for the secretary “is very good, but I can’t force anyone”. “He has already said that he wants to continue to be the vice-minister of Transport”, explained the leader of the League on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Coast Guard in Desenzano del Garda. In the last few hours it was Rixi himself who expressed himself in favour of a candidacy from civil society (“find a civic candidate, otherwise we will lose the Region“).