Liguria, the receipt with the heading “sharing saucer” that infuriates a mother. Here’s what happened

Wild Lucarelli raises a new case related to extra charges in the restaurants Italians in the summer. After the surcharge for the cut the toast in two also comes the extra for asking for one empty saucer. The journalist of the Fatto Quotidiano published the receipt incriminated and among the items appears “sharing saucer” at a cost of 2 euros. To denounce the curious surcharge is Lucarelli on her Instagram profile.

“Liguria. A plate of trofie with pesto costs 18 euros, the mother asks for a saucer so that the three year old girl who has already eaten. They put two euros on her account for the saucer. Among other things, having already taken into account the covered“Savage says.

