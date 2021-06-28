Genoa – Many innovations in the pot of the new Liguria Running and Walking Consortium, presented with legitimate pride by the five founding companies: the Genoese Zena Runners and Casa della Salute, the RunRivieraRun of Pietra Ligure (chaired by Luciano Costa), the Rensen Team of Arenzano and the Spezia Marathon. A power of 500 members that intends to represent a change in mentality for running in Liguria.

“The success of the relay”Liguria starts running again”, With the runners who have traveled the entire region taking turns, he confirmed that things can be done – explains Costa – it is people who transform thoughts and dreams into reality. And the union between racing, territory, craftsmanship and tourism is a winning recipe ». First edition in full lockdown last year, second this year with an exciting film made by the Genoa and Liguria Film Commission. Assured the involvement of the Region, Confartigianato, Coni, Fidal and many municipalities, the change of pace remains to be realized.

Top secret projects, but some ideas in embryo can be guessed: the first step is to grow the individual tenders organized by the five companies – and by those who want to join, since the consortium is open and already a couple of adhesions seem imminent – and of consequently, who knows, finally putting together a serious and well-organized Ligurian running circuit (of 10-12 races) that could limit the exodus of local athletes to the Côte d’Azur, Lower Piedmont and Tuscany. And indeed reverse the trend and increase the enrollment of “foreigners”. Races of various types, from trails (Liguria is very suitable) to the half marathon, waiting for a 42 km to study well. The sponsors would be attracted by the critical mass of subscribers, and consequently it would be possible to ensure adequate prizes to the best classified and the most present. Complicated, but beautiful. To dream and to realize.