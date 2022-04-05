Genoa – Assessors absent, the president of the regional council of Liguria, Gianmarco Medusei, is forced to temporarily suspend the session dedicated to questions and interpellations. In the classroom, only the commissioner Simona Ferro, who answered at the opening of the proceedings to the only question within her competence, and the commissioner Marco Scajolawho had no documents assigned directly to him.

Council suspended at 10.40 and for about twenty minutes, awaiting the arrival of the other members of the council. The session was called, as usual, at 10 and, just as usual, it started about half an hour late.

“It is unacceptable that the councilors, who must be present in a classroom, show up an hour late, do not respond on issues such as health, transport and schools and go to preside at demonstrations, when instead their task would have been to be in council- thunders the leader of the Democratic Party, Luca Garibaldi – it is not the first time this has happened: the story is embarrassing for everyone “.