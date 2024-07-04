Liguria Investigation, the “Toti System” Revealed by Witnesses. The Decision on Revoking House Arrest on July 8

The investigation that overwhelmed the governor of Liguria Giovanni Allaccused of corruption, continues and the president’s position becomes more complicated after the interrogations of some witnesses. One above all the manager Rino Canavesethe only member of the Genoa Port Committee who opposed with a negative vote the assignment of the terminal Bulk to the terminal operator Aldo Spinels. The story around which the accusations against Toti and his most faithful, the former president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio, revolve GentlemenThe one in Canavese is the last in a series of interrogations – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – that the magistrates have filed with the Court of Appeal to strengthen the thesis that Toti should remain under house arrest.

Canavese reveals how the events took place votes. The filling of Calata Concenter with public money, so desired by Aldo Spinels and requested by the mayor Marco Bucci“it was a fraud“. The thirty-year renewal of the bulk terminal, another favor to Spinelli for the prosecutors, was instead a “fake” extension: “We wanted to favor Spinelshe got everything, Signorini – Canavese tells the prosecutors and Il Fatto reports – spoke under dictation (…) when the things you see are sensational, the suspicion is that there are illicit activities. Every Spinelli practice was a yes“.

And again: “Signorini was a man of Toti (…) I remember that he told us: “You you have been appointed by Toti and Bucci, you have to do what they tell you your principals”. The hearing at the Review Court has been set for July 8th and, from a political point of view, it is a watershed: Toti has so far refused to resigna choice that would become difficult to sustain if the Review Court also confirmed house arrest. The Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office has collected various testimonies which consolidate the accusatory hypotheses.