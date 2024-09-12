Liguria, Bucci: “If I had to live more than five years? I would spend the remaining time on a sailing boat. That’s what Meloni convinced me”

The centre-right has chosen Marco Bucciwill be the mayor of Genoa the official candidate for the next regional elections in Liguria at the end of October, will challenge Andrea Orlando of the Democratic Party. But Bucci reveals something worrying the day after the choice of the government majority: “I’m sick, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. I have just finished – Bucci tells Il Corriere della Sera – my thirty sessions of radiotherapy. I just started immunotherapy. Injections of monoclonal antibodies for so-called sensitive tumors, one every twenty-one days. I sent some of my cells to a lab in Germany to see how they react to the drug: It seems they are receptive. In short, works. This is a metastatic cancer to the lymph glands in the neck. I was diagnosed on May 30th. I had surgery on June 3rd.”

Bucci explains why he accepteddespite his illness, to be the candidate of the centre-right. “The Prime Minister Melons I was really impressed by how she described the situation. And by the reasons that lead her to think that I am the right person for this job. “I’ll tell you what it is the political choice and professional” he told me. “But On the personal one, you are the only one who has to decide“. I thought about it one night, and then I made up my mind. It becomes more evident every day that here There is a big problem in Liguria. I don’t want to leave my region to the gentlemen of No. Maybe they know how to finance the works with a decree, but then they slow them down with their internal contradictions”. Bucci then returns to his illness. “I understand the doubts about my health conditions, they are legitimate. But I said I feel like it. If I have three years left to liveI’ll spend them like this. If I have five, I can be president until the end of my term. If I have ten more left, I do them all on a sailing boat“.