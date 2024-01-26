Genoa – “After the success of London, the experience of the promotional campaign #Pesto Masterpiece of Liguria also conquers Sestriere, an international ski tourism resort. Today and for the next two days we celebrate the historic friendship between Liguria and Piedmont, regions closely linked both in the economy and in tourism”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti inaugurates the first of the three days in which pesto is the protagonist at Sestriere, in Piazza Fraiteve. Initiative to promote the territory which brought to the ski slopes the giant mortar previously used in a similar campaign in England, and numerous collateral events, from show cooking dedicated to pesto to musical entertainment.

“The results of the promotional campaign are evident – ​​says Toti – Many new tourist scenarios in which Liguria is the protagonist from Ventimiglia to Sarzana, from the beaches to the beautiful hinterland. Without forgetting that our beautiful region will be the protagonist at the Sanremo Festival, even with our mortar. The stop in Sestriere, therefore, demonstrates that we are managing to transform tourism in Liguria into a source of constant growth for our economy”.

During the weekend, activities and entertainment events will be organized in the Pesto Snow Park, with an ice rink, show cooking with chef Roberto Panizza, après ski and themed tastings.

The #Pesto Masterpiece of Liguria promotional campaign promoted by the Liguria Region and carried out in collaboration with Agenzia In Liguria will then continue to Sanremo, Milan and Paris. “We willingly made Piazza Fraiteve available for three days – declared the Mayor of Sestriere, Gianni Poncet – as a location to welcome the unique promotion of the Liguria Region. It is truly impressive to see the maxi pesto mortar standing out in the central square of Sestriere to what is an important opportunity for communication, interchange and mutual promotion of two destinations such as the sea and the mountains”.