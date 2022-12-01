Genoa – Liguria will be represented by the governor Giovanni Toti and the councilors Giacomo Giampedrone and Marco Scajola at the first edition of “Italy of the Regions”, event organized by Regions and autonomous provinces to enhance the richness of the Italian territories and start an institutional discussion with the government on the prospects of regionalism. The appointment, which will be held on 5 and 6 December in Milan and Monza, will also see the participation of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. Also present will be the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and the Ministers for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli, for Civil Protection and Marine Policies Sebastiano Musumeci, for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto.

“It will be an important moment of confrontation not only between us, among the Italian regions within the conference that brings us all together in an activity of coordination and co-legislation on matters of regional competence, but also with the new government that has recently taken office and is facing epochal challenges, starting with regionalism and the differentiated autonomy – Governor Toti explained – At the end of these two days, the conference of the Regions will be recognized as a privileged institutional interlocutor with a specific role also of proposal and consultation in the formation of state and European laws and regulations in matters of regional competence ”.

Toti will coordinate one of the planned work tables on December 5th at Palazzo Lombardia, on the theme “The Regions and the networks” which will also be attended by the presidents of Marche, Francesco Acquaroli, and Basilicata, Vito Bardi as well as the president of the Port Authority of Genoa, Paolo Emilio Signorini. Councilors Giampedrone and Scajola will participate in the work table “Land and Territory, the Environment”. At the end of the second day of work, inside the Royal Villa of Monza, the agreement will be signed for the recognition of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces as a common body, with its own patrimonial, financial and accounting autonomy, privileged interlocutor only in the cooperation and concertation between different institutional levels, but also in the legislative and decision-making processes of the government. After the signing of the agreement by all the governors, each Region will start the process of approving the bill for ratification of the document by the Regional Councils.