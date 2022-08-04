On the Ligurian highways, Emilia-Romagna and partly in the Marche there will be important news motorway.

For Liguria it will also be a question of reducing inconvenience from constant construction sites, a crucial factor. According to what Francesco Sapio, director of the first section of Autostrade per l’Italia said to the Sole 24 Ore, “in Liguria the traffic situation will progressively improve, but the return to sustainable levels of mobility will not be expected before 2024 and only from 2025 will the presence of construction sites on the network be normalized“.

“After the collapse of the Morandi bridge, on 14 August 2018, between that year and 2020, new regulations were introduced, with the aim of completing a real modernization of the Italian motorway network; the goal, explains Sapio, is to «give bridges and tunnels higher performance than those for which they were designed 50-60 years ago, equating them to new buildings ». Hence the massive commitment regarding the Ligurian network, where there are 285 tunnels (48% of the total managed by Aspi), and 516 bridges and viaducts (26% of the total Aspi)“, Reads the business newspaper.

The modernization plans include, in the 7.9 billion euros available, the Gronda, the San Benigno junction, the Genoa sub-port tunnel, the Fontanabuona tunnel; restoration and structural adaptation of bridges, tunnels, safety and noise barriers; adaptation of the tunnels to the fire regulations. In the first half of 2023, the adaptation works of the fire prevention systems of all the tunnels of the Ligurian network will be substantially completed and the works on the A26 tunnels will be completed. Starting from 2023, there will be a progressive decrease in construction sites until 2025.

Also on the A13, between Bologna and Ferrara, there will be works. In fact, over 1000 expropriations will be carried out for the third lane in the Bologna Arcoveggio-Ferrara Sud section. According to what the rest of the Carlino reports, “the start of the works is expected by 2023 ″. “Expropriations along the A13 involve over 350 owners of land and buildings between the Bolognese and Ferrarese areas, in the municipalities of Bologna, Castel Maggiore, Bentivoglio, Malalbergo, Galliera, Poggio Renatico, Ferrara and San Pietro in Casale. These are banks, car dealerships, parishes, individuals, farms and local authorities, a hotel. About 90% of the expropriations concern agricultural land; only 10% involves building land. The owners – to whom Autostrade has made the final project available – have 40 days to consult the project and another twenty to submit any observations. In any case, homes are not involved. The strengthening of the Emilian section between Bologna and Ferrara Sud of the A13 provides for the construction of the third lane plus the emergency lane, for a length of 32.5 kilometers. There will also be the reconstruction of 26 overpasses“.

Another stretch that will improve will be that of the A14 in the Marche region: the region has requested an extension (third lane) for forty-one kilometers between the junctions of Porto Sant’Elpidio and San Benedetto, on the border with Abruzzo. By entering into the single agreement between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Autostrade per l’Italia company, the Ministry will be able to formalize the start of the design and construction of the Porto Sant’Elpidio-Pedaso (17 km) and Pedaso-San Benedetto del Tronto ( 24 kilometers).