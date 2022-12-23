Genoa – Agreement signed between the Liguria Region and the Italian Federation of general practitioners for thestudios are also open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays to avoid congestion in emergency rooms, also due to improper access.

The service, which provides for voluntary participation in the time slots from 8 to 12 and from 14 to 17, will be organized by individual healthcare companies, which will also provide doctors with some facilities with assistance personnel. Free access for residents of Liguria, while for patients from other regions, the doctor will apply the contractual rate for the occasional outpatient visit.

“It is clear that for reduce emergency room congestion, especially in a period in which the viral covid and flu circulation is high, the strengthening of territorial structures is necessary – comment the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, and the councilor for health, Angelo Gratarola – for this reason we have mobilized. On the one hand, there are the ‘Flu Points’ which represent the responses of the Local Health Authorities to take care of patients with symptoms of medium-low complexity with flu syndromes. On the other hand, general practitioners take the field”. The signing of the agreement with Fimmg, they add, “represents a further strengthening of territorial medicine either in individual studies or in districts on Saturdays and holidays. Everything is aimed at giving health answers avoiding the use of emergency systems. The continuous dialogue with general practitioners represents the most effective tool for having a continuous reading of the territorial needs and thus establishing potential solutions to the changing epidemiological conditions, in the phase of an epidemic crisis, but also in normal conditions “.

The next goal, adds Andrea Stimamiglio, regional secretary of Fimmg, “is get to have a continuity of care doctor who works shifts in an outpatient clinic made available by the district, in order to cover the service from 6 to 24 every dayincluding holidays, with access to online data of family doctors”.

Two more points are signed in the agreement. In consideration of the shortage of medical guards and the consequent greater work commitment falling on doctors with agreements in the sector, an additional fee is set for each hour of activity exceeding the 108 monthly hours. Furthermore, it is foreseen that family doctors can book and vaccinate against Covid, in their practice, primarily their clients, the clients of doctors associated with the same study and, occasionally, even non-assisted subjects.