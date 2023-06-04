Genoa – An inclusive help desk is born in Liguria healthcare reservations for sign language users. A new service made available by the La Cruna social cooperative with the support of Liguria Digitale and the Liguria Region.

The counter, with the presence of a dedicated operator, will be open once a week, until the end of Julyto assist deaf people who need to book healthcare services. The service for the public is by appointment, bookable via chat and via email with the health card and the doctor’s referral.

To allow the start of the project, for now experimental, an initial funding from the Pio Istituto dei Deaf in Milan, as part of the “Digit-abileThere are around 7 million deaf people in Italy with more or less serious hearing problems, of which 45,000 are completely deaf (11% of the total population). In Liguria there are over 600 people with deafness while those who suffer from hearing problems are around 9,400.

“We believe in inclusiveness and accessibility, for this reason the collaboration with all the subjects who take charge of the citizens’ needs must be strengthened: from private healthcare institutions to the world of non-profit organizations and the third sector. Liguria Region – underline the councilors health and social policies Gratarola and Giampedrone – focuses very much on these aspects even with pilot initiatives like this”.