Genoa – There are 60 new cases of positivity found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 2,035 molecular swabs, to which another 3,625 rapid antigenic swabs are added.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 14

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​10

GENOA: 27, of which:

Asl 3: 22

Asl 4: 5

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 9

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

Hospitalizations and deaths

Overall, in Liguria, 60 patients are hospitalized for reasons related to Covid, one more than in the previous 24 hours. Of these, 5 patients are hospitalized in intensive care.

Yesterday no news of death from causes related to Covid was transferred from the Ligurian ASL to the Ministry of Health.

Toti: “Ready to vaccinate against Covid and flu with a single administration”

“After the communication of Aifa and the Ministry of Health, Liguria is preparing to leave together with the ASL to offer the co-administration of the flu and coronavirus vaccine to some categories of subjects for whom seasonal flu vaccination is recommended and free”. Thus the president of the Liguria Region and councilor for health Giovanni Toti regarding the administration of the anti Covid vaccine at the same time as the flu one. “Our vaccination campaign to defeat the Coronavirus, meanwhile, is accelerating further – added Toti -. 5,280 Ligurians have booked in the last seven days to carry out the first dose. This thanks to the extension of the Green pass that is currently underway. convincing the undecided and that allows us to further extend the audience useful for mass immunity. As for the third doses, over 80 booked are 5083, while those who are immunocompromised to date are 804 “.