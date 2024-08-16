Genoa – The methods and implementation criteria of the fund have been approved by the Regional Council 50 thousand eurosallocated in the budget adjustment, to ensure the school transport in the internal areas of the Fontanabuona Valley and the Imperia area.

The resources, 25 thousand euros per internal area, will be granted by the Liguria Region in Cicagna and Dolceacquathe administrations responsible for the two internal areas, which will then be able to allocate them to the municipalities that need the amounts needed to safeguard the school transport service.